Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.