Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Critical Review

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -73.97% -54.59% Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.82 million ($3.93) -0.46 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 6.46 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -2.18

TCR2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.91, indicating a potential upside of 170.02%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 206.59%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle on May 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.