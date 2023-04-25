FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 330,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

