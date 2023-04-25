Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.15 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $35.15 million and approximately $178,498.44 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00028126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.46 or 0.99874550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98039737 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $311,449.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

