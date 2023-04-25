Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00 at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FITB. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
