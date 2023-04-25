First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.57

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 73651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

