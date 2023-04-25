First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.27

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 60142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

