First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRC. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

FRC traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,670,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,284,521. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

