First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.29 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by $4.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,372,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,012,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $162.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.
First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.
