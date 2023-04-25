First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 4.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $44.35.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

