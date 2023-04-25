Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $214,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

