Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 970,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

