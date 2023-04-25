Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires Shares of 8,400 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.30.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,033. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.35. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

