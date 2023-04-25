Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 37,335 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after buying an additional 128,029 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.60. 678,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $183.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

