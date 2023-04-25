Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 188,134 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $84,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 1,400,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,275,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

