Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,307 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.18% of Medtronic worth $187,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. 2,349,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,726. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
