Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $28.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,245.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,396. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,220.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,044.58. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

