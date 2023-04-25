Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $600.43 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,989,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,432,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of META traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,363,113. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $542.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.