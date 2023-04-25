Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 594,591 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 594,591 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.45% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $345,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,537. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

