Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.96.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.52. 56,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,391. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.50 and its 200-day moving average is $236.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

