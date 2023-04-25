Focusrite plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Focusrite Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of TUNE opened at GBX 499 ($6.23) on Tuesday. Focusrite has a 52 week low of GBX 499 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,175 ($14.67). The firm has a market cap of £295.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,369.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.73) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

