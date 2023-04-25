Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $60.67

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.67, but opened at $62.16. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $951.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
