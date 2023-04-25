Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,492,176 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 2.88% of Fortive worth $655,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.