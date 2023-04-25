Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $164,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

