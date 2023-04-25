Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

