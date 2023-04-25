Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

