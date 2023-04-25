Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

