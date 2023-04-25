Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

