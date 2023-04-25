Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

