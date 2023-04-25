Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

FELE opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

