Frax (FRAX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

