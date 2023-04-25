Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.78. 104,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.74. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.66 and a one year high of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.84.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.