Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

