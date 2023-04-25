Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
FRD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.38.
