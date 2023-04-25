FS Bancorp (FSBW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.