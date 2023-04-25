FY2023 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

TSE GFL opened at C$47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.61. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$48.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.46%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

