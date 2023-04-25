FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By KeyCorp

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $8.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.33. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $437.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.