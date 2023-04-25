FY2026 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.02) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Shares of BPMC opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

