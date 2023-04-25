Gary Robert Johnson Sells 1,428 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 163,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,176. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

