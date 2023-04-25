GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $446.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. UBS Group AG grew its position in GasLog Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

