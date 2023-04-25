GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GATX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

