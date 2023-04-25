GE HealthCare Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average daily volume of 2,659 call options.
Shares of GEHC traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
