Gemfields Group Limited (GEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 12th

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Gemfields Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GEM opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.51. Gemfields Group has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.75 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £212.40 million, a PE ratio of 481.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

