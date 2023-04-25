General Dynamics (GD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its FY23 guidance at $12.60-12.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $12.60-$12.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.