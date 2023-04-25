General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

