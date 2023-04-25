Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $46,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

GPC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.18. 179,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

