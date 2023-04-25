Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,341. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.