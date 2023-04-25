GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) CEO David A. Dodd Buys 32,000 Shares

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Dodd acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $20,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 177,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Dawson James initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 643,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

