Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $225,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $86.29. 1,592,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

