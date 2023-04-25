Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $143.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

