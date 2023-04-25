GMX Price Hits $73.41 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $73.41 or 0.00260693 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $635.32 million and $32.34 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,017,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,654,858 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

